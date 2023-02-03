 
Friday February 03, 2023
PU announces results

By Our Correspondent
February 03, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of different MA/MSc examinations on Thursday.

These exams included MSc Sports Science & Physical Education Part-I, II annual examination 2022 and MA Economics Part-II annual examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

