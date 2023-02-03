Training on ‘Wool Marketing’ ends

LAHORE:The two-day training on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of Wool’ for sheep & goat farmers of Quetta concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Veterinary Academy here Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training which was organised in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department Balochistan and Islamic Relief Fund. Additional Director Planning Quetta Balochistan Dr Abdul Jabbar, Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 40 farmers/participants were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim briefed the participants about the current situation of livestock and its products in Pakistan. He also briefed about the flood relief activity of UVAS for Balochistan and apprised the effort of Islamic Relief Fund for the sponsoring such training for capacity building of livestock farmers. During the training, various aspects were discussed related to wool marketing, breeds of wool in Pakistan, method shearing and processing, feed formulation for wool production in small ruminants, revival of cottage industry, self-employment, value addition with increasing profitability, creating awareness of modern techniques and small ruminants herd management etc.