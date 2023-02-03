Court moved against official’s removal

LAHORE:Veteran writer and columnist, Asghar Abdullah has challenged the order of the caretaker Punjab government removing him from the post of president of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab before Lahore High Court on Thursday.
In his petition, he pleaded that he was appointed by a constitutionally elected government of Punjab as president of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab on Dec. 5, 2022 by meeting the relevant legal criteria. He said the present caretaker govt has a mandate of only 90 days to oversee holding of elections in the province and has no constitutional and legal authority to nullify his appointment as president of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab which is purely a non-political institution.
