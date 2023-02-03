LWMC starts tree plantation at Mehmood Booti

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a tree plantation campaign at the Mehmood Booti Compost Plant and the Ring Road Service Lane.

Officials said 200 saplings were planted under the supervision of CEO Ali Anan Qamar and Ring Road Police officers here on Thursday. CEO said that LWMC was striving for a clean environment. Along with daily cleaning, other good measures were also being taken to improve cleanliness. “The target is to plant 50,000 saplings this spring. The LWMC administration has also been directed to plant 1,000 fruit saplings at Mahmood Booti and the compost plant,” he announced and added that it was decided to run a plantation campaign along with the Clean Campus Ambassador Programme this year in which students from schools, colleges, and universities would participate. To protect the environment from pollution and to maintain a clean and transparent climate, institutions and citizens have to play their roles with cooperation and collaboration, the CEO concluded.