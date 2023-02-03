CCPO alerts cops for security of sensitive places

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has emphasised Lahore police to be highly alert and vigilant in wake of present security situation of the country and particularly enhance the security of sensitive installations including police stations and offices, foreign consulates and other important premises.

He was presiding over an important meeting on Thursday at Capital City Police Headquarters to review the overall situation of law and order, security and crime control. Kamyana informed the police officers about his priorities regarding the maintenance of law and order, security and crime control. After completion of the posting of senior police officers including SsP and SDPOs, he gave his team targets regarding crime control and service delivery.

CCPO Lahore said that the present security situation of the country, maintenance of peace and security was the biggest challenge. Police officers should keep a close watch on the activities of anti-state and anti-social elements, he added. He further said that negligence or lethargy during implementation of security SOPs could not be tolerated at any cost.

CCPO Lahore continued and said that Lahore police would fulfill their professional and constitutional responsibilities to maintain peace as well as law and order in the city. He ordered to ensure 100% attendance of employees in the police stations and offices and ensure immediate registration of FIRs in the incidents of crimes against property, investigation on merit and timely conviction by courts to provide justice to the aggrieved victims.

"SDPOs have a key role in maintenance of law and order, security, crime control and investigation matters, so they should be pro-active and play their role as team leader," CCPO Lahore said. "The pendency in cases under investigation was an important issues for which the SsP and SDPOs should sit with the Investigating Officers and complete the challans at the earliest," Kamyana stressed.

The CCPO Lahore declared it mandatory for SsP to immediately reach the scene in the incident of violent crimes including dacoity murder, murder, double or triple murder, molestation of women and children. He directed police officers to ensure personal handling and redress of complaints received from Chief Minister, IG Punjab and CCPO offices.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Sohail Sukhira, SSP CIA Captain (retd) Liaquat Malik, CTO Mustansar Feroze, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Anush Masood Chaudhry, SP Security Dost Muhammad, SP Dolphin Squad Touqeer Naeem, SP AVLS Rana Zahid, all divisional SsP of Investigation and Operations wings, SDPOs and concerned police officers attended the meeting.