Bikers thrash five traffic wardens at Shadman, Lakshmi Chowk

LAHORE:Police arrested three motorcyclists, registered cases against 13 suspects for torturing five traffic wardens in two different incidents in the Shadman area and Lakshmi Chowk Thursday.

According to the details, patrolling officer Afzal wanted to stop a motorcyclist for violating the one-way traffic at Shadman Chowk, the driver left the motorcycle there and ran away. Later on, the motorcyclist came back with 10 to 15 companions who tortured patrolling officers Afzal and Fazlur Rehman and opened fire.

The wardens remained safe from the firing of the armed persons. After the incident, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore and SP Sohail Fazil also visited Shadman Chowk. While in another incident, the motorcyclists lost their temper after traffic official ticketed them at Lakshmi Chowk.

The motorcyclists called 10 to 15 people who tortured three wardens on duty. Police arrested the suspects, including Hasan, Manzoor and Mustansar and handed over them to Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

City Traffic Officer Lahore ordered strict action against them. On the order of the City Traffic Officer Lahore, a case was registered against the unidentified armed persons under other serious provisions, including attempted murder.