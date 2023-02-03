Partly cloudy forecast

 
Friday February 03, 2023
By Our Correspondent
February 03, 2023

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C, while in Lahore, it was 7.4°C and maximum was 23.3°C.

