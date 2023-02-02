Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, raised questions on Wednesday over negotiations with terrorists.

While hearing a case, the senior judge questioned why talks were held with terrorists, asking how long we would be afraid of these terrorists.

“Sometimes it is suggested to offer something to terrorists while other times it is suggested to hold negotiations with them,” the judge observed and questioned where the State was during the whole process.

“Today, the terrorists will kill two, while tomorrow they will kill five,” the judge noted, adding that it was not known in which society we were living.

He said that a judge had given a report on an incident of terrorism but it was thrown into trash. “One of our judges was killed; however, nobody cares,” the judge remarked, adding that by keeping a long beard, one cannot become a Muslim or a good person.