Smart Classroom inaugurated at UET

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon on Wednesday inaugurated the Smart Classroom at the Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

He visited the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) where Dr. Gul Muhammad, Project Director NCAI, showed projects of NCAI including a safe city project, an early warning system for floods and earthquakes and smart metering, said a press release.

The ceremony also marked a Memorandum of Understanding signing between the Centre for Intelligent Systems Network and Research (CISNR), NCAI UET Peshawar and the PEC.

Through this MoU, CISNR and NCAI will offer six-month training, hands-on experience and skills to the fresh engineers as “internees” while PEC will pay Rs. 30,000 to each internee under its ‘On Job Training Program’. Dr Tariq Khalil, Manager ORIC UET Peshawar and Engr. Nasir Khalily, a member of the governing body, PEC signed the documents in presence of senior officials.

The PEC chairman, while addressing the audience said, Pakistan has been hit by the pandemic covid, so this calls for Pakistan’s engineers who now need to take this challenge as an opportunity and start making their products with the “Made in Pakistan” brand.

He assured the PEC would use its organizational potential and resources to the best possible use and strengthen the engineering community as they are the backbone for the overall socio-economic development of Pakistan.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said UET Peshawar is ranked between 800-1000 universities in the world.

Nasir Khalily said the PEC allocated Rs. 550 million under its “On Job Training Programme” where as many as 1,700 trainees have been placed in industry while under the Final Year Development Programme while PEC has allocated Rs.100 million where the best final year projects will be funded for entrepreneurship opportunities.

Prof Dr. Saeed Gul, a member of Young Engineers Development Programme KP acknowledged the efforts of the YEDC-PEC (KP) Committee efforts for facilitating 600 jobs for young engineers in the industry.

The chief guest gave away letters of appointment to the members.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Dean of Electrical & Computer Engineering Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali, Dean, of Architecture & Allied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Siraj ul Islam, Registrar Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah and other faculty members were present on the occasion as well.