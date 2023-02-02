Europe looks on helplessly at ‘wild’ spending

PARIS: Another transfer window of record-breaking spending in the Premier League has led to more soul-searching around Europe, as clubs on the continent are unable to stop the drain of talent to England.

Chelsea have stolen most of the headlines with their eye-watering purchase of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for an English record of 121 million euros ($132m).

Eleven of the top 20 revenue-generating clubs in the world last year are from the Premier League, according to Deloitte’s latest Football Money League.

The rest now struggle to keep up, and La Liga has also accused Premier League sides of being “doped” because of phenomenally wealthy shareholders putting in additional money to then spend on new players.

“Essentially they are ‘doping’ the club. They are injecting money not generated by the club, for it to spend, which puts the viability of the club at risk if the shareholder leaves,” claimed Javier Gomez, La Liga’s corporate director general, in a video defending their own stringent financial rules within Spain’s top flight.

“In our opinion that is cheating because it drags down the rest of the leagues.”

Gomez said La Liga would continue to demand new financial rules be applied by UEFA, whose own Financial Fair Play regulations have not been able to halt the increasing polarisation in top-level European football.

Others have highlighted the increasing spending power of more modest English clubs.

Take Bournemouth, who had never played in England’s top flight before 2015 and whose stadium has a capacity of little over 11,000.

In January they signed Dango Ouattara from French side Lorient in a 27 million-euro deal and then added Illia Zabarnyi, an outstanding defensive prospect at Dynamo Kyiv, for a similar fee. They were not the Cherries’ only signings either.

“While Europe is wondering about the dangers of the Super League, we need to acknowledge that there is already a super league and it makes the rules,” said an editorial in Italy’s Corriere dello Sport.