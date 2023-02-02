200 artists’ works on display at Alhamra

LAHORE: The 35th National Exhibition of the Artists Association of Punjab (AAP) was held at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall. The show features around 300 artworks by 200 artists from 18 cities in the country.

The show was inaugurated by Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi curated the exhibition. Officials and members of the Artists Association of Punjab, eminent artists Mian Ijaz-ul-Hasan, Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, Ali Azmat, Amina Pataudi, RM Naeem and others participated in the opening ceremony.

Renowned artist Mian Ijaz-ul-Hasan said that our entire focus was on the young generation. While Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that AAP had been successfully continuing this journey for the last 35 years, this is certainly praise-worthy.

President of Arts Council Pakistan, Karachi, Ahmad Shah said that such initiatives strengthened the morale of young artists. Renowned artist Ghulam Mustafa noted that the Artists Association of Punjab deserved congratulations for organising such a fantastic exhibition.