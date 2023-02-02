Focus on research in medical institutions: minister

LAHORE: An important meeting was held in Allama Iqbal Medical College under the chairmanship of the caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and the measures to create more facilities.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Department of Specialised HealthCare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chairman Board Gohar Ijaz, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Nadeem Hafeez Butt, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Amjad Mahmood, board and faculty members participated.

Gohar Ijaz informed the health minister about the details of the medical facilities provided to the patients coming to Jinnah Hospital Lahore. On this occasion, Chairman Board Gohar Ijaz was appreciated for his valuable services for Jinnah Hospital.

Minister Dr Javed Akram said that Jinnah Hospital is in the forefront in serving humanity, all means will be used for its improvement. The HVAC system will be made active in Jinnah Hospital. God has great mercy. Gohar Ejaz is a role model for humanity. Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) changed the whole world with the greatness of his character, said Dr Javed Akram and added that the service of patients in the government hospitals of Punjab is first priority.

The best team is running the administrative affairs in an efficient manner in Jinnah Hospital. Patient satisfaction with the treatment facilities in government hospitals is the most important thing for us. Special attention will be given to research in the medical institutions of Punjab. Service to humanity should be made our motto, he said and added that a new policy of local procurement has been introduced in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education will fully cooperate with the hospital administration to serve the patients, the minister said.

Chairman Board Gohar Ijaz said that the caretaker provincial health minister is equal to the father of the hospital and elder brothers. Gohar Ijaz Foundation is using all means to serve the patients in Jinnah Hospital. We want to make Jinnah Hospital a model hospital. So far more than three lac patients have undergone dialysis in Jinnah Hospital.