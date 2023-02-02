CM reviews proposal for enforcing patient management system

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting held here Wednesday to review the proposal for the implementation of a patient management system to make government hospitals paperless. Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman gave a briefing about the patient management system.

The meeting was informed that, initially, this system would be implemented in 15 major hospitals in Punjab. Hospital emergencies, gynaecology, outdoor and pharmacy would be linked with this system and patients' data would be made available in every government hospital through an integrated system. The arrival of the patient, start of treatment, test, procedure and other details would be available through this system.

While directing to take steps for the implementation of this system, the chief minister noted that it would facilitate patients and doctors. The patient would also be able to get treatment in any government hospital, he stated and added that a primary PCI monitoring system would also be developed for the treatment of cardiac patients.

The primary PCI monitoring system would be used to review the arrival, treatment and procedure of heart patients, he said. Industrialist Gohar Ijaz, Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

REWARDS FOR POLICE TEAM: Caretaker Chief Minister has announced giving cash rewards and commendation certificates to SHO PS Makarwal and his team for foiling the terrorist attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief minister appreciated that the police had thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists. The SHO and his team would be rewarded for showing bravery, he said and added that the nation fully appreciates their bravery and sense of duty. The morale of the police force was boosted by the bravery of the policemen of PS Makarwal and such courageous police officials are our pride, he added.