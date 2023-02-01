Govt increases LPG price by Rs60/kg for Feb

ISLAMABAD: After the value of rupee considerably plummeted with the removal of price cap, the government on Tuesday also jacked up the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by over 29 percent (or Rs60 per kg) for domestic and commercial consumers for February 2023.

In Pakistan, this fuel is considered ‘poor man’s fuel’ and is being used for cooking purposes in areas where piped natural gas is not available. On 29 January, the government also substantially increased petroleum product prices, especially petrol, and diesel by Rs35/litre each and kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs18/litre each. Economists believe that the substantial increase in fuel prices would drive the inflation surge and miserably affect millions of poor and fixed-income households.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notification issued on Tuesday, the price of LPG for February has been increased by Rs60 per kg to Rs264 per kg against Rs204 a kilogram in January 2023. Similarly, the domestic 11.8-kg cylinder price was increased by Rs703 from Rs2,411.4 in January 2023 to Rs3,115 in February 2023.

The commercial cylinder (45.4 kg) price will increase by Rs2,724 and will now be sold at Rs11,985 in February 2023 against the price of Rs9,278 in January 2023.

As per the Ogra calculation, the producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 185,933.4/ton. This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton while excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton. Under this head, the producer price of Rs2,194/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.

The marketing/distribution/transportation margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton (Marketing Margin of Rs17,000/ton, distribution margin of Rs10,000/ton and transportation margin of Rs8,000/ton) or Rs413 per cylinder.

Prior to the imposition of a 17% general sales tax, the consumer price would be Rs190,602.37/ton, while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder is Rs2,249 per cylinder. Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs190,602.37/ton would be Rs32,402/ton or Rs382.3 for a 11.8 kg cylinder. The maximum producer price with GST would be Rs223,004.8/ton or Rs2,631.5 per cylinder. Ironically, poor consumers are double taxed, as they have to again pay 17% GST of Rs5,950/ton or Rs70.21 per 11.8 kg cylinder on the marketing/distribution margin of Rs35,000 per ton. It may be mentioned that for the month of January, Ogra reduced the LPG price by 11.6 per kilogram. The domestic cylinder price was reduced by Rs136.86 from Rs2,548.29 in December 2022 to Rs2,411.43 in January 2023.