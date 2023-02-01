Man arrested over Dec 10 murders of three Afghan brothers

The Sindh Rangers, assisted by the police, have arrested a man during an intelligence-based raid for his alleged involvement in the murders of three Afghan brothers in Karachi in December last year. Police also claimed arresting four street criminals in an injured condition after shootouts in different localities of the city.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, three brothers — Nazar Muhammad, Khayal Muhammad and Saeed Muhammad — were gunned down by some unidentified people in the New Karachi neighbourhood on December 10, 2022.

The FIR of the incident was registered at the Gabol Town police station. After receiving information of the incident, Rangers and police officials formed a joint action plan, and acting on the basis of intelligence, arrested a man named Asadullah Afghani from the Machhar Colony area.

The spokesperson said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing the three brothers over a dispute regarding a drug den, along with his accomplices named Milad Shah Afghani, Sadiq Afghani (alias Qari) and Yasin.

The Rangers official said the suspect also admitted to being involved in several incidents of robbery and street crime. Raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplices, while he has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Street criminals held

An encounter took place between the Shaheen Force and suspected street criminals in Block J of the North Nazimabad neighbourhood within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station. After an exchange of fire, police arrested two alleged robbers in an injured condition.

The injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where they were identified as Imran Azam, 30, and Umair Ashraf, 18. Police also claimed recovering a pistol and a motorbike from their possession.

Similarly, two more suspects were arrested in an injured condition after an encounter with the police in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood within the Sharea Faisal police limits. The suspects were identified as Munir, son of Salah, and Shan Masih, son of Boota Masih. They were taken to ASH for treatment. Police also claimed recovering a motorbike and two pistols from their possession.

Woman stabs elderly husband

A woman allegedly stabbed and injured her elderly husband at their house in Manghopir’s Baloch Para on Tuesday.

Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 60-year-old Rab Nawaz, son of Mohibullah. The Manghopir police said that the victim’s wife, Fauzia, stabbed him over a family dispute and escaped. A case has been registered.

Man commits ‘suicide’

A man allegedly committed suicide at an apartment in District Central’s New Karachi. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 35-year-old Faizan, son of Aslam. The New Karachi police said that the man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.