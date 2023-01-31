France, Australia announce artillery deal for Ukraine

PARIS: France and Australia announced a deal to jointly produce 155 mm artillery shells for Ukraine on Monday after a ministerial meeting in Paris that showcased efforts to relaunch ties between the Pacific allies.

The artillery deal is a small but symbolic step by the two nations after a bitter row two years ago when former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tore up a contract to buy submarines from France.

“Several thousand 155 mm shells will be manufactured jointly,” French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, as well as the countries´ foreign ministers.

“There are some unique capabilities that exist in Australia and some synergies that can be achieved by Australia and France working together in relation to the supply of this ammunition,” Marles said.

The deal will see both countries share the cost of the deliveries of the ammunition from French manufacturer Nexter, with Australia to provide the explosive powder, Lecornu added.

All four ministers were keen to stress that they had moved on from the 2021 row that saw Australia abandon diesel-powered French submarines in favour of nuclear-powered ones from the United States and Britain.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna declared in her opening remarks that it was a “subject I will not be returning to”, but the row was frequently alluded to by both sides. A change in government in Australia, where centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took over from the conservative Morrison in May last year, has enabled both sides to talk up a fresh start. Albanese travelled to Paris in July where he pledged to act with “trust, respect and honesty” in his dealings with French President Emmanuel Macron.