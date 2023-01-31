Punjab cop gunned down at Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: A member of Jhang police team has been gunned down at a hideout in Bhara Kahu by gangsters when the Jhang police along with the Capital police conducted a raid Monday to arrest suspects wanted to Jhang police, involved in attempted murder case, police said.

A five-member team of the Jhang Police led by ASI Safdar was reached Islamabad to arrest the accused identified as Tariq son of Yar Mohammad and conducted a raid with the Islamabad police at the hideout tipped off by the complainant of the case Imran, son of Gul Mohammad and arrested accused Tariq, police said, adding that the a group of unidentified gunners opened straight firing at the police vehicle, hitting multiple bullets in upper and middle party of his body of constable Akhlaq Ahmad causing his death on the spot.