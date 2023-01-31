Water requirement to increase up to 200m gallons in capital

Islamabad:The water requirement in the capital city will increase up to 200 million gallons per day till next summer season.

According to the details, the water management wing of the civic agency evaluated the current situation and has reached the conclusion that it needs to make arrangements for at least 70 to 80 million gallons of water from other resources to meet requirements in the next summer season. The official statistics showed that the water requirement in the urban areas will stand at approximately 120 million gallons while the rural areas will also require at least 80 million gallons of water due to fast expanding population in Islamabad.

The number of private housing societies is increasing day by day and these are mainly focusing on underground water reservoirs thus putting enormous pressure on waterbed. Currently, the availability of water is not enough to meet requirements of ever increasing population. The French consultants who recently held discussions with officials of the civic agency also pointed out the fact that population of Islamabad should be increased keeping in view the available water resources.

An official said “We are fully aware of increasing demand of water in Islamabad due to which various initiatives have been taken to ensure availability of water especially in the summer season. The rain harvesting project is one of these initiatives and we are hopeful it will help provide considerable water to the residents.”

He said “We are currently saving water in our reservoirs that will be used in the summer season. Almost all tubewells are now fully functional and wastage of water through pipelines has also been reduced. The option of bringing water from other resources is also being evaluated and it will be done in coordination with the federal government.”