Bid to smuggle cloth foiled

LAHORE:Customs officials succeeded in exposing an illegal transportation of goods. The approximate value of detained goods and vehicle is Rs175 million. The operation was conducted at Sunder. The truck driver and his helper were arrested on the spot.

A press release issued by Customs Department said, “The 40 feet container was carrying 31.5 tons of imported velvet and polyester curtain cloth. The goods were being transported from Quetta to Lahore. An FIR was registered against those involved in smuggling. Customs is investigating the matter in the light of evidence and statements of the accused.

Chief Collector Customs Enforcement Zulfiqar Ali appreciated the efforts of Ali Abbas Gardezi, Collector Enforcement Lahore, and his team for putting in extraordinary effort and directed them to continue with their crackdown on smuggled goods with the same zeal.