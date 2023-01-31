Students protest case against teacher

LAHORE:A large number of students from Punjab University’s Centre for Integrated Mountain Research (CIMR) on Monday protested against the filing of, what they termed, baseless and false case by a student against the Centre’s director Prof Dr Munawar Sabir. The students carrying placards chanted slogans and took out a protest rally from the CIMR to the Vice-Chancellor office. They demand quashing the FIR against their teacher and take strict action against those involved in the incident.