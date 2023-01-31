Minister orders transparent procurement of quality medicines

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare (PSHD) Dr Jamal Nasir said that procurement of quality medicines and bio-medical equipment should be done through transparent process. He directed the officers concerned to convene next meeting on procurement of medicines and bio-medical equipment.

He issued these directions during his maiden visit to the health department where he sought a briefing on various measures and initiatives undertaken to reform the health sector. Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad received the minister PSHD at the department.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that launch of 24-hour healthcare service to the cardiac patients in all DHQ and THQ hospitals is a great achievement of the caretaker set up. He observed that serving the ailing humanity is considered as the best act of worship. Dr Jamal Nasir said that doctors' recruitment on ad-hoc basis should be done in a transparent manner.

He maintained that central induction policy would be devised in consultation with Specialised Healthcare Department. Caretaker health minister said that the launch of specialties in hospitals would result in saving millions of rupees incurred on ambulance service. He directed the HISDU to make Helpline 1033 more active to redress the public complaints without loss of time. On the occasion, Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad while briefing on health initiatives, said that house job service is being extended to all DHQ hospitals. Around 17 specialties in DHQ and nine special consultant services are being provided to the patients. He maintained that development projects of Rs28 billion are being completed at fast pace. Special Secretary Development, DG Health Services, Additional Secretaries and PDs of vertical programmes and PMU attended the briefing.