National insecurity

The previous attempts to abandon our national security interests vis-à-vis India for the sake of our personal political interests are now coming back to bite us.
The threats on our eastern and western fronts have only grown in recent years and those in the corridors of power need to switch their priorities from personal political interests to the preservation of national security. Only then can we hope for a better tomorrow.
Muhammad Mubasir Khan
Bhakkar
