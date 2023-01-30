Fruits, vegetables prices up by 20 to 50pc

LAHORE: New wave of price hike has started as rates of almost all fruits and vegetables have increased by 20 to 50 per cent this week as compared to the last week.

An increase in the prices of all items is expected in coming days with a sharp increase in petroleum products prices. The caretaker Punjab government is unable to check artificial price hike. Lack of interest by the administrative authorities is the only reason for violation of official rate lists.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs324-332 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs498 per kg, and sold Rs600-900 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs25-28 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs22-25 per kg, C-grade at Rs18-20 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs230-245 kg, sold at Rs260-280 per kg, B-grade at Rs207-220 per kg, sold at Rs230-240 per kg, and C-grade at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at sold at Rs210-220 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs43-46 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs37-40 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs285-295 per kg, sold at Rs340-350 per kg, and garlic Chinese gained by Rs75 per kg, fixed at Rs415-430 sold at Rs500 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs55 per kg, fixed at Rs450-465 per kg sold upto Rs500-600 per kg. Cucumber Farm further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Biter gourd was further gained by Rs75 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg.

The price of Spinach farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, and fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, and local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, both sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs70-74 per kg, both sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg. Pumpkin was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg. Capsicum price unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Price of cauliflower unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50-70 per kg, cabbage at Rs25-27 per kg, sold Rs40-50 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold Rs120-140 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs100-160 per kg.