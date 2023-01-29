Terrorist eliminated in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

The operation was conducted in the district’s Mir Ali area, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). When the security forces approached the terrorists, they retaliated.

In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the terrorist, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and [the] killing of innocent citizens,” the military’s media wing added.

The development comes as the country is facing rising insurgency, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November.

The security forces are conducting back-to-back operations to eliminate militants, however, terrorist attacks have seen a rise in the last five months, which have also taken the lives of scores of citizens.

The TTP, according to reports, regrouped in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, with Pakistan repeatedly asking the government in the neighbouring country to ensure that its soil isn’t used for terrorism. But the Taliban-led government has not been able to live up to the expectations.

The activities of militants have been mainly focused in Balochistan and KP, with the former accounting for 31% of the attacks during the last year and the latter 67%, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In response to the rising terror attacks, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights to safeguard its people.

The forum also reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.