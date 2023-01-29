Climate activists block main road into the Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands.
The protesters, many waving colored flags with the symbol of environmental group Extinction Rebellion and one holding a sign saying, in Dutch, “This is a dead end road,” gathered on the A12 road near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament. Police and hundreds more demonstrators looked on.
Protesters who ignored police orders to leave the road were picked up and carried away one by one to waiting buses and driven away.
