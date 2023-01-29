 
Sunday January 29, 2023
Five dead, 12 missing after Cuba migrant boat sinks

By AFP
January 29, 2023

HAVANA: Five people died and another 12 were unaccounted for after an improvised boat they were using to reach the United States from Cuba sank, official Cuban media reported late on Friday.

A serious economic crisis is fuelling an unprecedented exodus from Cuba, particularly to the United States. “Five deaths have been reported,” the Cubadebate newspaper reported on its website, adding that survivors said “the incident occurred due to strong waves.”

