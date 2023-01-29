Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on hospital

MOSCOW: Russia´s defence ministry on Saturday accused the Ukrainian army of striking a hospital in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24 others.
On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, “the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital” with a US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the “hospital patients and medical staff.”
No casualties were reported in the unsuccessful drone attack, says governor
PRAGUE: Retired Nato general Petr Pavel beat a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to...
KABUL: The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female...
PARIS: World leaders on Saturday condemned the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestine territories and called...
BEIJING: The number of people making trips inside China over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday surged 74% from last...
COLUMBIA, United States: Donald Trump vowed to take on the “corrupt political establishment” on Saturday as he bid...
Comments