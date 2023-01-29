Saudi man held in Morocco faces extradition back home

DUBAI: A Saudi man in Morocco faces extradition back home where he fears torture and a possible death sentence after being detained in the North African country, his brother said on Saturday.

Hassan al-Rabie, 26, was detained on January 14 following an international notice sent by Saudi Arabia in November calling for his arrest on terror-related charges, his brother Ahmed, who resides in Canada, told AFP.

He accused the authorities of seeking to take his brother “hostage” in a bid to reveal the whereabouts of their brother Munir, a rights activist and vocal critic of the Saudi authorities.

Rabie was arrested while attempting to leave Morocco for Turkey, his brother added.

The notice, seen by AFP, showed Rabie had been accused of collaborating with a “terrorist to facilitate his (own) departure from the kingdom in an unregulated manner”.

Saudi authorities frequently level terror charges against dissidents.

Rabie hails from Al-Awamiyah in the east of the kingdom, a Shiite-majority town that previously saw clashes erupt with the authorities in 2017 over plans to develop the area.

Shiites in Saudi Arabia have long complained of marginalisation by the Sunni-majority kingdom´s authorities.

“Hassan is innocent and has nothing to do with these events,” his brother told AFP. Hassan al-Rabie was previously arrested in February 2021, along with two other brothers, Ahmed said.