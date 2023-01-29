Three dead, one missing after record rain in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: Record levels of torrential rain in Auckland left three dead with a fourth person missing, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Saturday after flooding devastated the country´s largest city.

During a press conference after visiting some of the waterlogged communities, Hipkins said flash flooding had led to “three fatalities with one person still missing as a result of the weather”.

“The level of devastation in some areas is considerable,” he added.

Hipkins said Auckland experienced “its wettest day on record” on Friday. “This is an unprecedented event in recent memory.”

It is his first major incident since Hipkins took office on Wednesday following Jacinda Ardern´s shock resignation.

“Having just surveyed the extensive damage both on the ground and (from) the air, it´s clear it´s going to be a big clear up job,” he warned.