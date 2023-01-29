Pope says those criminalising homosexuality are ‘wrong’

VATICAN CITY: People who criminalise homosexuality are “wrong”, Pope Francis said in a letter published on Saturday, seeking to clarify earlier comments about homosexual acts being a “sin”.

In an interview published on Wednesday, the pope had said being homosexual was “not a crime ... but it´s a sin”.

In the letter published on Saturday, which was written to a Jesuit priest, Francis said he had wanted in the interview “to clarify that it (homosexuality) is not a crime, in order to stress that criminalisation is neither good nor just”.

“When I said it is a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin,” he wrote.

The pontiff was responding to a letter from US priest James Martin, who asked for clarity on comments the pope made during the interview with the Associated Press news agency.

The issue of homosexuality has caused a major rift in the Catholic Church between modernisers and conservatives.

Francis, 86, has stirred controversy since being appointed pope in 2013 with his relatively liberal attitude towards sexual orientation.

Francis´ letter, written in Spanish, was translated into English and published by the website Outreach, a Catholic LGBTQ resource of which Martin is the editor.

“I would tell whoever wants to criminalise homosexuality that they are wrong,” the pope wrote.

“It´s not a crime ... but it´s a sin,” he said, adding: “It´s also a sin to lack charity with one another.”

In his letter to Martin, Francis said his comments about “sin” were referring to overall moral teaching within the Catholic Church.

