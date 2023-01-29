Spanish police seize 4.5 tonnes of cocaine off Canaries

MADRID: Spanish police announced on Saturday the seizure of 4.5 tonnes of cocaine aboard a Togolese-flagged cargo ship from Latin America which was intercepted off the Canary Islands.
The “Orion V”, which transported cattle from Latin America to the Middle East, had been under surveillance for over two years and had previously been “checked and searched, but no drugs could be found inside, despite the presence of sufficient clues”, police said.
A joint naval and air operation finally made the breakthrough locating the cocaine on Tuesday, hidden in a container used to feed the cattle.
The operation mobilised among others the American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre for narcotics (MAOC-N), the Togolese authorities and the Spanish police. The 28 crew members from nine countries were arrested.
No casualties were reported in the unsuccessful drone attack, says governor
PRAGUE: Retired Nato general Petr Pavel beat a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to...
KABUL: The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female...
PARIS: World leaders on Saturday condemned the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestine territories and called...
BEIJING: The number of people making trips inside China over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday surged 74% from last...
COLUMBIA, United States: Donald Trump vowed to take on the “corrupt political establishment” on Saturday as he bid...
Comments