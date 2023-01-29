Killings in Kashmir, Palestine flayed

LAHORE : Working class held a large protest rally on Saturday under All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions against the killing of innocent citizens of Kashmir and Palestine and desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
The workers were carrying flags and banners against the killers and those involved in anti-Islam activities in Sweden. The protesters urged the UN Secretary General and all freedom loving nations to help stop the killing of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians and raise their voice against Islamophobia in Sweden in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.
