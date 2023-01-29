Margala College holds collaborative inter-collegiate contest

ISLAMABAD : Collaborative inter-collegiate competitions (among IMCG institutions) were organised for the academic year 2022-23. The competitions aimed at strengthening the creativity and social skills and bringing out the latent talents of the students.

Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate-Margala) F-7/4, Islamabad contributed its part by organizing a double event on January 25, 2023 comprising the following:

Singing Competition (Two Categories i. Ghazal, ii. Folk Songs with Performance)

Fine Arts Competition (landscape painting)

The singing competition started with a splendid performance, comprising of a medley of sufi songs, by the faculty of the host college, followed by a briefing of last year's intercollegiate function. Introduction of the chief guest, Mr. AwaisNiazi, a singer and music producer, was presented. The judges were Mr. Amir Hussain, Mr. Imran Nazir and Mr. Suleman Rashid. Sixteen teams participated in the event. After the judges took their seats, the program formally started. There were two categories in the singing competition: Ghazal and Folk Singing with performances. The college hall echoed with melodious voices amid the claps of the audience. The last piece of music was performed by the chief guest after which the results were announced and prizes as well as certificates were distributed among the winners and participants. For Ghazal Competition, first, second, third and consolation prizes were won by Urfa Zaheer, Shazil, Esha Zaman and Aneeza Khan respectively. In Folk Singing with performance competition, Zunaira Aslam and her team, UmmeZainab and her group and Tayyaba and her group took first, second and third prizes respectively. Farah and Malika along with their groups shared the consolation prize. Professor SualehaJabeen, presented tokens of thanks to the chief guest and the judges. She also appreciated her team for a commendable job. The program ended with the National Anthem.

Alongside Ghazal and Folk Singing Competitions, Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate-Margala) F-7/4 also hosted Fine Arts Competition (Landscape Painting). The prizes for this competition were also given away with those of the singing competitions. Mr. Ahmad Habib and Mr. RiffatKhattak served as judges. Prizes were as follows: first , second and third prizes were awarded to Fatima Salahuddin, Ayesha Badar and Muqaddas Zahra respectively. The Principal and the chief guest were requested to give away the prizes. The judges were then presented with shields. The Principal presented the chief guest with the College Crest. After the vote of thanks, the audience stood up for the National Anthem.