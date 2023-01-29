 
Sunday January 29, 2023
Lahore

Directives for drug-free schools

By Our Correspondent
January 29, 2023

LAHORE : District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore has directed public and private schools across the district to nominate a drug controller in each school to check and ensure drug-free school environment.

The DEA has also directed its staff to get a certificate from each school head mentioning that schools are completely drug-free.

