Sunday January 29, 2023
Gymkhana polls on Feb 4

By Our Correspondent
January 29, 2023

LAHORE : Zia-ur-Rehman is contesting with a panel comparing senior bureaucrats, senior and experienced medical professionals and businessmen of repute.

The slogan of the group is, “Here to stay and serve for a year to restore the past glory of Gymkhana dating back to 1878. We as a group are custodians to safeguard the good old traditions of the club. Let the new committee inculcate new ideas with comparatively and can do a lot to bring about positive changes. Let us shun the status quo and be instrumental for a positive change.”

