Education key to achieving sustainable uplift goal

LAHORE : Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development (KCLCD) of Kinnaird College for Women in collaboration with CMYMC and Youth Revolution Clan organised the conference on International Education Day under the theme of to invest in people, prioritise education on Saturday.

The conference was aimed to highlight the essential role of education in promotion of development and peace in achieving the sustainable development agenda devised by the UN, which emphasises that countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adult behind.

The conference commenced with the opening remarks by Executive Director (KCLCD) and Global Youth Ambassador of UN Rizwan Anwar while putting light on the objective of the conference he mentioned that international community recognized that education is essential for the success of all 17 of its goals when it revealed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in September 2015.

Chair Organising Committee of conference Ms Maha Jamil shared that Sustainable Development Goal 4, in particular, aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

During the conference the UN Secretary General’s video message on international education day was screened which reflected the initiatives of UN in promotion of education. The conference hosted an informative session of learning experiences, diversity and students learning practices in which Ms Gulsana Mansha (Educationist), Air Cmdr (retd) Khalid Chishti, Shoaib Iqbal, Dr Farzan Arshad and Zeeba Hashmi participated as speakers.

The speakers talked about the importance of education and said that education offers children a ladder out of poverty and a path to a promising future. During the conference, it was discussed that about 244 million children and adolescents around the world are out of school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out of school. Their right to education is being violated and it is unacceptable.

Former Provincial Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan was chief guest of the last session of the conference. He acknowledged the role of Kinnaird College in promoting the quality education for girls and said that Educational Policies of which were drafted and implemented during his tenure are benefiting the academia, research and youth sectors at very large.

Principal Kinnaird College Dr Rukhsana David vowed that Kinnaird College will continue to raise awareness about important aspects beside academic activities. The conference concluded with the certificate distribution ceremony among the speakers.