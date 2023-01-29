Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions were observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts and likely to intensify in upper parts on Sunday and Monday. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast & central Punjab and north Balochistan.

They further added that moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may occur in hilly areas while isolated heavy falls/hailstorm was also expected in upper parts during the period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Quetta and Jiwani while snowfall was only observed at Quetta.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 4.3°C and maximum was 21.6°C.