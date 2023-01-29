Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions were observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts and likely to intensify in upper parts on Sunday and Monday. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast & central Punjab and north Balochistan.
They further added that moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may occur in hilly areas while isolated heavy falls/hailstorm was also expected in upper parts during the period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Quetta and Jiwani while snowfall was only observed at Quetta.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 4.3°C and maximum was 21.6°C.
ISLAMABAD : People with poor literacy face more mental health problems such as loneliness, depression, and anxiety,...
LAHORE : Unknown persons killed a 35-year-old man in the premises of Ferozewala Kutchery in Shahdara police area on...
Ag OnlineISLAMABAD : Liquid biopsies the blood tests that can detect small pieces of DNA RNA or other molecules...
ISLAMABAD : Male pattern hair loss is the most common form of hair loss in men affecting around 30 50%Trusted Source...
LAHORE :The foremost priority of caretaker government was to control inflation and ensure availability of flour at...
RAWALPINDI : The Punjab government has repatriated the services of Rawalpindi Commissioner Saqib Manan to the...
Comments