LAHORE : A stipend distribution ceremony was organised by Virtual University of Pakistan and University of Turbat for the successful trainees in various digital skills under the IGNITE funded Project entitled “Digital Skills Training & Support Program for Southern Balochistan” under the patronage of Ministry of IT & Telecommunication.

According to a press release, Sadiq Iftikhar, State Minister of IT & Telecom was the chief guest, while ex-chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Advisor to CM Balochistan Lala Rasheed Dashti attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

Prof Dr Jan Muhammad Vice Chancellor University of Turbat delivered the welcome address.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mohsin Javed Registrar Virtual University of Pakistan asked the district government to provide an unutilized building to set up the regional campus of VU at Turbat and said other expenses would be met by the varsity administration.\

The State Minister highlighted the importance of digital skills and the role of the IT ministry. He appreciated the IGNITE, Virtual University, University of Turbat, University of Gwadar and BUET Khuzdar on the successful execution of the project in Balochistan. IGNITE representatives also highlighted their role in various projects in Balochistan.

The ceremony was also attended by senior faculty of the University of Turbat and other dignitaries of Kech district.