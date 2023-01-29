Minister, governor discuss higher education

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House Lahore on Saturday and discussed with him various issues including promotion of higher education.

Speaking on the occasion Balighur Rahman said that the development of knowledge based economy is very important for the development of the country. He said that as Chancellor my first priority is to strengthen the links between academia and industry in universities and in this regard consortia have been formed on 07 important sectors.

Governor Punjab further stated that when he visits the universities as a chancellor he was happy to see that the projects started in the higher education sector during the period of 2013 2018 have reached completion. He said that these projects have brought significant improvement in the higher education sector.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal informed Governor Punjab about the projects initiated by the federal government for the improvement of education especially for universities. He said that the improvement in the higher education sector will continue under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said that special measures are being taken to promote skill based education. Later, Punjab Governor as Chancellor has taken notice of the riot of students outside the house of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and in this regard the Governor has asked the administration of Punjab University to report the incident.