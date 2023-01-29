Alleged facilitator indicted in KU suicide blast case

An anti-terrorism court has indicted an alleged facilitator of a suicide blast at the University of Karachi that killed three Chinese teachers and their local driver in April last year.

Dad Bux, said to be affiliated with the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Birgade, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for allegedly carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance of the area where female suicide bomber Shari Hayat Baloch alias Bramash targeted a van of the Chinese tutors outside the Confucius Institute on April 26, 2022.

The ATC-XVI judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the central jail, read out the charges to the suspect, who was produced from jail. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the case.

The judge subsequently summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies and adjourned the hearing until February 9. He also sought a report from the investigating officer about the execution of non-bailable warrants issued for the arrest of five absconding suspects.

Habitan Bashir, husband of the female suicide bomber, and Majeed Brigade commanders – Bashir Zeb, Captain Rehman Gul and Khalil Ahmed alias Waja and Mir Safeer -- have been named as absconders and are said to be hiding in Afghanistan.

According to a charge sheet filed before the court, the IO stated that the detained suspect, who was arrested during a raid in the Mauripur area on July 4 last year, confessed to having conducted reconnaissance and surveillance and shared the information he collected with Habitan and Commander Zeb on the instructions of Commander Khalil.

A broken cellphone, which he later admitted to having used in the commissioning of the crime and broken after the accomplishment of the task with an intention to hide evidence was also recovered from his house, he said, adding that the phone was purchased by Habitan, who provided the same to Dad Bux for sharing information.

A prosecution witness also picked out the suspect during an identification parade before a judicial magistrate. A motorcycle used in the recce and other important evidence were also seized from his possession.

An FIR was lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 34 (common intention), of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substance Act, 1908, and the sections 7 (punishment for terrorism) and 21(i) (aid and abetment) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. On April 26, 2022, Shari targeted a van of the KU’s Chinese tutors, claiming the lives of three Chinese nationals and a local van driver, and injuring four others, including a Chinese national and a Rangers soldier.