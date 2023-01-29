Efforts on to get university status for KMDC, says administrator

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman addressed a ceremony on the occasion of the beginning of a new academic year in the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) on Saturday.

Rahman said that it is a source of great pride for students and their parents that they are starting their educational life to become future doctors.

“College professors and teachers should give their best to students as the field of medical is very important and doctors play a major role in saving health and lives of people,” he said.

In the ceremony, students were given white coats to mark the beginning of their new academic year. Apart from the Karachi administrator, Professor Masood Hameed, Dow Governing Body member Dr Farhan Isa, Karachi Medical and Dental College Principal Dr Nargis Anjum and college teachers were also present in the ceremony.

Rehman said that students who have chosen the medical field should study hard, diligently and honestly so that they can serve the country and the nation by becoming qualified doctors.

He said that 257 students are starting their studies for MBBS and 100 students for BDS. ”I congratulate the students and their parents also deserve congratulations for what they have done for their children,” he added.

The administrator told the students that they are among the lucky few who will get the opportunity to acquire knowledge in this excellent institution. He said the Karachi Medical and Dental Council is an important institution under the administration of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which was established in 1991.

Initially, 50 MBBS students and 10 BDS students were admitted, and the journey of development of the college has not stopped and steps are being taken to get the college the status of a university, he added.

He said that necessary steps should be taken to improve the financial and administrative affairs of the college. In order to improve the quality of the college, the administrator said that the convocation of the college would be held every year and the passing students would be awarded certificates in the same year.

Former Dow University vice chancellor Prof Masood Hameed and Member Governing Body Dr Farhan Isa said that the youth are the future of the nation and their main duty is to focus on education.

Dr Nargis Anjum, principal of the college, while administering the oath to the new students, expressed the hope that our students would play a role and make efforts for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. She hoped that the students would be sincere with their profession and patients. On the occasion, a book fair was also organised for the students.