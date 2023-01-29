Woman ‘who abducted man for ransom’ arrested

Personnel of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted man and arrested the kidnapper.

Acting on a tip-off, the AVCC police conducted a raid and arrested a woman, who had allegedly kidnapped Riaz Ali under the pretext of friendship and demanded ransom for his release.

According to the police, a kidnapping case was registered at the Saeedabad police station on the complaint of a citizen, Amzar Khan, on January 7.

The complainant said that the woman had demanded a ransom of Rs15 million.

According to the initial investigation, the woman has confessed to kidnapping Ali, adding that she called him to a rented place by saying that she wanted to be his friend, and kidnapped him when he reached there.

The police said that the woman had four other gang members and they took ransom amounts from young men by calling them at different rented places for friendship.