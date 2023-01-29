Progressive Panel wins KUJ polls for 6th time

The Progressive Panel won the annual elections of a faction of the Karachi Union of Journalists for the sixth consecutive time on Saturday.
According to the results announced by election committee head Karamat Ali, Faheem Siddiqui of the Progressive Panel won the election of the president with 330 votes and his rival Imtiaz Khan Faran from the Democratic Panel bagged 191 votes.
Qazi Asif and Naeem Khokhar of the Progressive Panel were elected as vice presidents by obtaining 305 and 262 votes respectively. The candidates of the Democratic Panel for vice presidents, Mian Tariq and Naimatullah Bukhari, obtained 167 and 169 votes respectively.
Liaquat Rana obtained 308 votes and was elected as the secretary. He defeated Shazia Hasan who polled 207 votes.
Javed Qureshi was elected as the treasurer with 318 votes against Qamar Khan who bagged 180 votes.
Faizan Lakhani and Sameer Qureshi were elected as joint secretaries with 301 and 284 votes respectively against Majid Khan and Shah Fasihuddin who secured 197 and 145 votes respectively.
Lubna Zeeshan, Ismail Dilawar, Sajjad Khokar, Muddasir Ghafoor, Kashif Siddiqui, Zahid Iqbal Bhutta and M Azhar were elected as members of the KUJ executive council.
