Centre taking along provinces in poverty alleviation drive, says Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said the federal government has not been ignoring any province while conducting campaigns to help out the needy people in the country.

The federal minister stated this on Saturday while talking to media persons after inaugurating a centre for the protection of health of newly-born children and pregnant women at the Sindh Government Hospital in PIB Colony.

Shazia said the relevant federal authorities had been making progress with a positive attitude as in this connection every provincial government was being contacted by them to serve the people in the best possible manner.

She maintained that the provincial governments had fully cooperated with the federal government when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced special assistance of Rs 25,000 to the needy families in the flood-affected areas under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

She condemned the latest allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari stating that the PTI chief had become insane.

She accused the PTI chairman of attempting to spread chaos in the country. She maintained that former president Zardari had not uttered a single word against his political opponents.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the PTI stood for promoting disunity in the country. He remarked that the PTI wanted to promote chaos and political uncertainty in the country, which needed political solidarity at the moment.

Wahab was of the view that political stability in the country would lead to economic stability that was required to ensure welfare of the impoverished segments of the country.