Wahab lays foundation stone of garden

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to chief minister on law, laid the foundation stone of a ‘Hippodrome Nature Garden’ at Boat Basin on Saturday.

Talking to the media, he said that given the country's situation, all the stakeholders needed to work together. Despite conspiracies, he said, the PPP grabbed the top position in the recently held local government polls. He said that real democratic forces would respect their mandate.

On this occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Najmi Alam, Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present. Wahab said that the Sindh Government is doing renovation and development work from Schon Circle to Bilawal House Chowrangi. “Boat Basin Food Street is being beautified uniquely,” he said, adding that the nature garden would spread over seven acres, including a butterfly garden, a children's play area and a farmer’s market.

Barrister Wahab added that their presence in the union committee of Saddar Town was a rejoinder to those who questioned the electoral victory of the PPP.