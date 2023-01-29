Young man killed in wedding celebratory firing

A young man lost his life during celebratory firing at a marriage ceremony Pathan Colony on Saturday night.

Israr, 25, son of Bacha Zada, died in the SITE-A police remit. Responding to information, police rushed to the scene where they found the victim lying critically wounded.

He was immediately moved to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased had suffered a bullet wound to his torso, which became the cause of his death.

During investigations, it was found that Israr was a resident of the same area and was witnessing fireworks and aerial firing, during which a bullet hit him.

The police collected the spent bullet shell and detained some people for questioning regarding the prime suspect involved in the aerial firing.

A case has been reported and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, two alleged robbers were arrested with injuries and snatched cell phones recovered from their possession by the Awami Colony police.

A police mobile of Awami Colony was patrolling the area for the prevention of crime when they were tipped off that armed robbers were busy robbing citizens near the Korangi Power House. Responding this information, police mobiles rushed to the spot.

Witnessing the police, the robbers opened fire, which was retaliated. After the encounter, the cops arrested two suspects in an injured condition. They were identified as Bashir and Zakir and taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were stated to be stable condition.

Police recovered two pistols, ammunition, four cell phones and cash from the possession of the arrested suspects. The criminal record of the suspects is being checked, and investigations are continuing.