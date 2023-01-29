Inquiry initiated after man says his son’s face blackened at school for speaking Urdu

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) has initiated an inquiry against a school located in North Nazimabad Block J for allegedly humiliating a student for not speaking English.
After a video went viral on social media, Dirpis Registrar Rafia Javed notified a five-member committee to inquire into the matter. The committee will submit its report in three days.
In the video, the father of a student maintained that the administration of the school had humiliated his son for speaking Urdu. He claimed that his son’s face was painted black and later he was ridiculed in front of the whole class.
Meanwhile, officials of the directorate stated that they had not verified the video and the committee would probe the incident.
Dirpis Director General Muhammad Afzal, Deputy Director Muhammad Amir Ansari, Deputy Director Rafiuddin, Deputy Director Gulab Roy, and Monitoring Officer Akhlaq Ahmed are included in the committee.
“The committee members will visit the school to record the statements of the principal and administrator. The teachers of the school and the parents of the student will also be informed and a factual report will be prepared and submitted to the higher authorities within three days,” said Rafia.
She said that violence against students at schools was a punishable crime. The Sindh government had already banned corporal punishment and if the incident was true, the registration of the school may be cancelled.
