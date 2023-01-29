Man injured in blast at Daudzai

PESHAWAR: A person sustained serious injuries when explosive material ripped into his house situated in Daudzai, a suburban area of the provincial metropolis.

According to police, explosive material went off ripped in a house of an Afghan national identified as Rafiullah. The blast tore away his both hands and burned his face. The injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter Terrorism Department rushed to the site of the blast and started collecting forensic evidence.