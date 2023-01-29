Man injured in blast at Daudzai

PESHAWAR: A person sustained serious injuries when explosive material ripped into his house situated in Daudzai, a suburban area of the provincial metropolis.
According to police, explosive material went off ripped in a house of an Afghan national identified as Rafiullah. The blast tore away his both hands and burned his face. The injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter Terrorism Department rushed to the site of the blast and started collecting forensic evidence.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has installed billboards at famous tourist attractions for...
SWABI: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday registered the first information report against suspected...
PESHAWAR: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad held a consultation with businessmen about issues pertaining...
MARDAN: Rising prices of roti has concerned people while the district administration and food authorities have failed...
NOWSHERA: The lawyer fraternity and local residents staged a protest on Saturday against the police for failing to...
PESHAWAR: The Bajaur Action Committee, a body of elders vying for peace, on Saturday called for concrete measures to...
Comments