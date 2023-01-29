Biscuit industry on verge of closure, says HCCI chairman

HARIPUR: Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Chairman Tayab Khan Swati has said that the short supply of maida (fine wheat flour) to the biscuit manufacturing industrial units of Hattar has led to the reduced production and would soon lead to a considerable cut in the labour force if the situation remained unchanged.

This he said while speaking to journalists here on Saturday. Members executive council HCCI Dr Chan Mubarak, Syed Ahmed Jan Sikandar, Saeed Abbas, and Zainul Abideen were also present on the occasion.

The HCCI chairman said that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the export of fine wheat flour (maida) to KP, and short supply had forced the biscuit manufacturers to cut short the production accordingly as it was not possible to meet the market needs.

“Factories that were manufacturing biscuit in three shifts daily have to reduce the production hours to only one to two shifts,” he said, while adding that workers engaged in biscuit factories for years were being called for duty in turns as the industrialists were still struggling to retain them as they were the trained workforce.

But he expressed the fear that in face of continued shortage of maida, the manufacturers would be left with no option but to lay off workforce and close the units that would not only leave thousands of workers jobless but also negatively affect the national economy because of reduction in monthly revenue.

He suggested that if the federal government was serious in controlling the situation by saving the manufacturing side, it should earmark a certain quota of maida for the biscuit factories of Hattar, which he termed the second largest revenue generating industrial hub of the country.

To a question, Swati said that the Hattar industrial estate had five functional biscuit industries that have a workforce of over 11000, men and women.

He told the journalists that a delegation of HCCI comprising executive members Dr Chan Mubarak Hazarvi, Syed Ahmed Jan Sikandar, Saeed Abbas, Jawad Tariq and Ch Zain ul Abideen also called on Commissioner Hazara Shaukat Yusufzai the other day. The delegation shared their concerns with the commissioner, especially the shortage of maida and imports related problems that the industrialists of Hattar were confronting for the last few months and its future impacts on the market and workforce.

He said that the commissioner was requested to approach the federal government for fixing a certain quota of fine wheat flour for the biscuit factories of Hattar so that they could continue manufacturing without disturbing their production and the workforce.

The commissioner assured the delegation of utilising his efforts in ensuring supply of maida to the industries through legal means.