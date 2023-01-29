AFP plans to send Arshad to Germany for training

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) plans to send the country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to Germany for training in near future in order to prepare him for a handful of major events this year.

Arshad, who is passing through rehab following his elbow surgery last year in London, is in a camp in Lahore and an AFP official told 'The News' on Saturday that he is feeling well.

“He is in Lahore and is doing his rehab. He now feels well and we plan to send him to Germany for training in February or March,” the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told 'The News'.

He said that the way Arshad is recovering is very good for Pakistan and hopefully in the next few days he will also start his top training.

“Currently he is doing light exercises,” Zafar said.

He said that Pakistan's embassy in Germany is trying to manage a German coach so that he could train Arshad during his stay in Germany.

“Pakistan's ambassador in Germany Dr Faisal is managing a coach for him. He has done a great job so far. We also wrote two letters to the Germany's athletics authorities but they did not respond. Yes, Faisal is doing the things and hopefully a German coach will be managed for him,” Zafar said.

“We want to field him in the Asian Championship and World Championship and then these will be followed by the Asian Games,” Zafar said.

“We are hopeful that he will be super fit by then as he has time at his disposal to recover well,” Zafar said.

The Asian Championship will be held in Pattaya, Thailand, from July 12-16. The World Championship is slated to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19-27.

“Effort is being made to arrange funds for the tour. The government is directly involved in his future training and hopefully the things will be done well,” the AFP official said.

Arshad is a big national asset, having won golds in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games last year with record performances. He also finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics and World Championships in the Oregon, US, last July. He also has to his credit bronze in the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia.

Zafar also said that the AFP is also sending six boys to the Asian Indoor Championship to be held in February in Kazakhstan. He said that in March, Iran also plans an event and Pakistan will be sending its six top girls.